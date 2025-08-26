Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TGT Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Target TGT, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TGT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Target. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 75% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $162,702, and 7 calls, totaling $274,741.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $105.0 for Target, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Target's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Target's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $105.0, over the past month.

Target Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $0.6 $0.59 $0.59 $86.00 $162.7K 22 2.7K TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $28.85 $28.1 $28.85 $70.00 $54.8K 8 19 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.7 $8.45 $8.62 $100.00 $52.0K 1.3K 27 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $6.95 $6.6 $6.87 $105.00 $41.1K 868 0 TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $24.15 $23.8 $23.93 $80.00 $35.8K 10.6K 30

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to appeal to a more affluent consumer base.

In light of the recent options history for Target, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Target Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,163,076, with TGT's price down by -0.76%, positioned at $96.4.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 85 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Target

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $108.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Target with a target price of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on Target with a target price of $106. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Target, maintaining a target price of $107. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Target, maintaining a target price of $108. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Target with a target price of $110.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.