Behind the Scenes of Ondas Holdings's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Ondas Holdings ONDS, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ONDS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Ondas Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 55% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,030, and 8 calls, totaling $482,621.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2.0 to $7.5 for Ondas Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ondas Holdings options trades today is 6215.86 with a total volume of 4,393.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ondas Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.0 to $7.5 over the last 30 days.

Ondas Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ONDS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.4 $3.2 $3.2 $2.00 $96.0K 8.2K 1.0K ONDS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.3 $3.2 $3.2 $2.00 $96.0K 8.2K 351 ONDS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.3 $3.1 $3.3 $2.00 $66.0K 8.2K 351 ONDS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.0 $1.95 $1.96 $4.00 $58.6K 9.7K 321 ONDS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.4 $3.2 $3.4 $3.00 $52.7K 803 274

About Ondas Holdings

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX Software Defined Radio (SDR) technology in the United States, Israel, and India. The company operates in two business segments namely Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company generates maximum revenue from Ondas Autonomous Systems through the sales of the Optimus system and separately priced support, maintenance, and ancillary services related to the sale of the Optimus system.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Ondas Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Ondas Holdings

Trading volume stands at 9,563,287, with ONDS's price up by 6.49%, positioned at $5.17.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

Expert Opinions on Ondas Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $5.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $5. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Lake Street continues to hold a Buy rating for Ondas Holdings, targeting a price of $5.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ondas Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.