Unity Software Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Unity Software. Our analysis of options history for Unity Software U revealed 30 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $93,658, and 27 were calls, valued at $1,392,632.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $29.0 to $55.0 for Unity Software during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Unity Software's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Unity Software's whale activity within a strike price range from $29.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Unity Software Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.86 $2.85 $2.85 $43.00 $171.0K 37.5K 0 U CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $5.4 $5.35 $5.4 $50.00 $144.7K 466 380 U CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $0.21 $0.17 $0.2 $50.00 $100.0K 955 717 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.83 $2.77 $2.85 $43.00 $78.0K 37.5K 625 U CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.95 $6.85 $6.9 $40.00 $69.0K 17.5K 296

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and other Americas, and key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, retail, automotive, architecture, engineering, and construction.

Unity Software's Current Market Status

With a volume of 8,470,888, the price of U is up 1.33% at $39.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Unity Software

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $36.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $39. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Unity Software, maintaining a target price of $29. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Unity Software, targeting a price of $41. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $35. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Unity Software, targeting a price of $40.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Unity Software options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.