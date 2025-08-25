Looking At aTyr Pharma's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on aTyr Pharma.

Looking at options history for aTyr Pharma ATYR we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $516,676 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $323,010.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.0 to $12.0 for aTyr Pharma during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of aTyr Pharma stands at 15563.5, with a total volume reaching 26,784.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in aTyr Pharma, situated within the strike price corridor from $2.0 to $12.0, throughout the last 30 days.

aTyr Pharma 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ATYR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.55 $0.5 $0.5 $2.00 $68.7K 25.0K 3.3K ATYR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.3 $2.15 $2.15 $5.00 $64.5K 19.9K 1.0K ATYR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.3 $2.15 $2.15 $5.00 $64.5K 19.9K 733 ATYR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.55 $0.5 $0.5 $2.00 $63.1K 25.0K 4.7K ATYR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.5 $1.45 $1.5 $4.00 $60.1K 11.1K 2.0K

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma Inc is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform. The company has concentrated its research and development efforts on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. Its primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which targets NRP2 to resolve chronic inflammation that can cause to fibrosis. Efzofitimod has a novel mechanism of action for potentially treating lung inflammation and fibrosis.

aTyr Pharma's Current Market Status

With a volume of 3,647,002, the price of ATYR is down 0.0% at $5.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About aTyr Pharma

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $17.0.

An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on aTyr Pharma, which currently sits at a price target of $17.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.