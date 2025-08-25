Offerpad Solutions Unusual Options Activity For August 25

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Offerpad Solutions OPAD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OPAD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 40 uncommon options trades for Offerpad Solutions.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,354,298, and 27 are calls, for a total amount of $3,797,408.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.5 and $5.0 for Offerpad Solutions, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Offerpad Solutions's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Offerpad Solutions's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.5 to $5.0 in the last 30 days.

Offerpad Solutions 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OPAD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.95 $1.65 $1.85 $2.50 $523.1K 5.8K 14.7K OPAD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.1 $2.0 $2.0 $2.50 $497.8K 5.8K 9.7K OPAD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $1.95 $1.9 $1.9 $2.50 $483.5K 5.8K 7.2K OPAD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.05 $2.0 $2.0 $2.50 $347.4K 5.8K 22.8K OPAD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.3 $2.2 $2.2 $5.00 $216.4K 1.0K 8.3K

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc provides a way to buy and sell a home. It uses technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control, and certainty to solve their housing needs. It combines fundamental real estate expertise with the data-driven digital Solutions Center platform to efficiently sell and buy their homes online with streamlined access to other services including mortgage, listing, renovation and buyer representation services.

Where Is Offerpad Solutions Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 144,066,219, the OPAD's price is up by 150.01%, now at $3.85.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Offerpad Solutions

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1.15.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Offerpad Solutions, which currently sits at a price target of $1.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Offerpad Solutions with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.