What the Options Market Tells Us About Intuit

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Intuit INTU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Intuit.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $418,795, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $1,124,411.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $280.0 to $790.0 for Intuit over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Intuit's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Intuit's significant trades, within a strike price range of $280.0 to $790.0, over the past month.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $382.0 $380.0 $382.0 $280.00 $191.0K 0 5 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $13.3 $11.3 $13.0 $680.00 $175.5K 3 137 INTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $9.7 $9.1 $9.5 $665.00 $95.0K 63 164 INTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $46.8 $43.4 $45.0 $640.00 $90.0K 73 20 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $17.1 $15.7 $15.7 $650.00 $86.3K 95 129

About Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Intuit, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Intuit

With a volume of 1,323,794, the price of INTU is down -0.69% at $658.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 87 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuit

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $824.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Intuit, targeting a price of $868. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Intuit, targeting a price of $803. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Intuit, targeting a price of $785. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $850. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Intuit with a target price of $815.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.