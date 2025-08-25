Spotlight on Baidu: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Baidu. Our analysis of options history for Baidu BIDU revealed 45 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $492,055, and 37 were calls, valued at $2,545,240.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $170.0 for Baidu during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $10.6 $10.4 $10.54 $95.00 $400.5K 1.2K 383 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.45 $4.35 $4.35 $105.00 $326.2K 2.7K 1.2K BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $14.9 $14.7 $14.9 $100.00 $149.0K 311 8.3K BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $15.4 $15.3 $15.4 $80.00 $133.9K 45 87 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $3.9 $3.75 $3.85 $96.00 $100.1K 37 1.0K

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

In light of the recent options history for Baidu, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,012,791, the price of BIDU is up 1.94% at $91.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 87 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Baidu

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $115.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Baidu with a target price of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.