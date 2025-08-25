A Closer Look at Mastercard's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Mastercard MA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Mastercard. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $308,897, and 12 are calls, amounting to $730,505.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $400.0 to $600.0 for Mastercard over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Mastercard options trades today is 132.58 with a total volume of 717.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Mastercard's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $123.0 $122.0 $123.0 $520.00 $172.2K 74 20 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $2.74 $2.45 $2.65 $590.00 $122.6K 64 487 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $155.5 $154.7 $155.5 $480.00 $77.7K 77 7 MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $123.0 $122.0 $123.0 $520.00 $73.8K 74 6 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $222.5 $220.8 $222.5 $400.00 $66.7K 30 6

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $10 trillion in volume during 2024. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Mastercard, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Mastercard's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,015,533, the price of MA is down -0.74% at $594.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Mastercard

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $654.4.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from TD Cowen lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $645. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Mastercard with a target price of $650. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $661. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $660. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Mastercard with a target price of $656.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.