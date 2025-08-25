Decoding DraftKings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on DraftKings DKNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for DraftKings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $131,130, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $366,435.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $57.5 for DraftKings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DraftKings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DraftKings's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $57.5 in the last 30 days.

DraftKings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.9 $13.85 $13.85 $40.00 $112.1K 2.8K 0 DKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $14.25 $14.1 $14.1 $57.50 $97.2K 0 70 DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.2 $3.05 $3.15 $45.00 $78.7K 6.4K 761 DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.1 $3.05 $3.05 $45.00 $61.0K 6.4K 104 DKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $14.25 $14.1 $14.1 $57.50 $33.8K 0 94

About DraftKings

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number two or three revenue share position across states in which it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in 28 states and iGaming in five states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. In 2024, sports revenue was 61% of total sales, i-gaming 32%, and fantasy and lottery 7%. The company also operates a non-fungible token commissioned-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

In light of the recent options history for DraftKings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of DraftKings

Trading volume stands at 2,838,815, with DKNG's price up by 0.17%, positioned at $47.26.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 73 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for DraftKings

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $53.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on DraftKings with a target price of $53. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on DraftKings, maintaining a target price of $54. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on DraftKings, maintaining a target price of $54.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for DraftKings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.