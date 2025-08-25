10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $19.50 $148.5K 2.3K 11.1K AMBC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.00 $271.4K 12.3K 1.5K GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $47.50 $42.5K 1.0K 1.1K WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $75.00 $30.8K 21.6K 1.0K NU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $22.00 $51.3K 13.2K 715 RITM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $12.00 $39.0K 7.5K 602 LMND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $50.00 $147.9K 1.3K 562 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $135.00 $283.5K 1.2K 222 FDS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $400.00 $40.4K 9 175 C CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $85.00 $69.6K 8.7K 151

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For SOFI SOFI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2250 contract(s) at a $19.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.5K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 2382 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMBC AMBC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 144 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1044 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $271.4K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 12343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLXY GLXY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 144 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 85 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 1071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1149 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC WFC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 497 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 21696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NU NU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 508 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 713 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 13290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 715 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RITM RITM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 88 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 7535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMND LMND, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 116 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 259 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $147.9K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 1354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST UPST, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 297 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $283.5K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 1237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FDS FDS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 144 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.6K, with a price of $1450.0 per contract. There were 8775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.