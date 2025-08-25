10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $170.00 $454.6K 60.2K 198.5K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $152.50 $28.5K 11.4K 22.9K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $410.00 $74.2K 4.4K 5.4K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $25.00 $29.3K 22.5K 5.1K TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $212.50 $49.9K 2.7K 2.8K IBM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $260.00 $33.7K 985 2.7K XRX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.00 $250.0K 26.3K 2.0K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $55.00 $25.3K 17.0K 1.2K HPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $23.00 $31.1K 3.6K 1.2K CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $57.0K 28.3K 1.1K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1807 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $454.6K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 60252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 198509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 11425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22917 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.2K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 4404 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA MARA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 528 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 22512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN TXN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.9K, with a price of $2627.0 per contract. There were 2787 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2828 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM IBM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XRX XRX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 508 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $250.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 26338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI SMCI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 88 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 17073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HPE HPE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 647 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 3649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK CLSK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 144 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 28342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

