Energy Fuels Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Energy Fuels UUUU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UUUU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 options trades for Energy Fuels.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $52,500, and 19, calls, for a total amount of $906,933.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $21.0 for Energy Fuels during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Energy Fuels's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Energy Fuels's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $21.0 in the last 30 days.

Energy Fuels 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UUUU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.3 $2.2 $2.21 $11.00 $68.0K 6.8K 789 UUUU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.75 $1.7 $1.75 $10.00 $67.7K 7.0K 724 UUUU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.8 $6.5 $6.75 $5.00 $67.5K 5.9K 115 UUUU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.6 $6.4 $6.6 $5.00 $66.0K 5.9K 12 UUUU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $4.5 $4.3 $4.4 $10.00 $64.2K 13.9K 430

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc is a United States-based critical minerals company. The Company mines uranium and produces natural uranium concentrates that are sold to nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. It holds two of America's key uranium production centers: The White Mesa Mill in Utah, and the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming. It has three reportable segments based on its operations and financial information; Uranium, HMS, and REE.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Energy Fuels, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Energy Fuels Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 10,893,174, the UUUU's price is up by 2.51%, now at $10.85.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On Energy Fuels

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $12.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

