USA Rare Earth Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on USA Rare Earth USAR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with USAR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for USA Rare Earth.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 16%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,200, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,122,565.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $14.0 to $17.0 for USA Rare Earth during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for USA Rare Earth options trades today is 1957.0 with a total volume of 12,992.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for USA Rare Earth's big money trades within a strike price range of $14.0 to $17.0 over the last 30 days.

USA Rare Earth Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume USAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $3.1 $2.8 $2.95 $14.50 $442.6K 3.8K 2.5K USAR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $3.2 $2.6 $2.9 $14.50 $145.0K 3.8K 501 USAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $2.95 $2.85 $2.95 $14.50 $115.0K 3.8K 899 USAR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $14.00 $106.0K 5.3K 439 USAR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $14.00 $92.5K 5.3K 960

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Inc is a vertically integrated, domestic rare earth magnet supply chain that supports the state of energy, mobility, and national security in the United States. USARE is developing an NdFeB magnet manufacturing plant in the United States, and establishing domestic rare earth and critical minerals supply, extraction, and processing capabilities to both supply its manufacturing plant and market surplus materials to third parties. Rare earth magnets are critical to various business sectors and industries, including the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical and consumer electronics industries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with USA Rare Earth, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of USA Rare Earth

With a trading volume of 3,712,054, the price of USAR is up by 1.07%, reaching $16.06.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About USA Rare Earth

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $16.0.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $16.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.