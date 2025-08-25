Decoding Block's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block.

Looking at options history for Block XYZ we detected 36 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,114,256 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,386,165.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $95.0 for Block, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Block Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XYZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.4 $9.25 $9.4 $80.00 $188.0K 6.5K 1.0K XYZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.35 $9.3 $9.3 $80.00 $186.0K 6.5K 609 XYZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.15 $5.1 $5.15 $75.00 $184.2K 1.2K 1.4K XYZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.4 $9.3 $9.4 $80.00 $174.8K 6.5K 809 XYZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.5 $9.45 $9.45 $80.00 $122.8K 6.5K 1.1K

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

In light of the recent options history for Block, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,554,862, the price of XYZ is down by -1.42%, reaching $78.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 73 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Block

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $77.4.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for Block, targeting a price of $95. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Block, maintaining a target price of $77. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Compass Point downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $65. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Sell rating for Block, targeting a price of $70. * An analyst from BTIG persists with their Buy rating on Block, maintaining a target price of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.