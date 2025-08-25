This Is What Whales Are Betting On Constellation Energy

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Constellation Energy.

Looking at options history for Constellation Energy CEG we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $284,000 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $585,589.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $350.0 for Constellation Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Constellation Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Constellation Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $175.0 to $350.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Constellation Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $35.7 $35.4 $35.5 $320.00 $223.6K 531 63 CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $14.8 $14.5 $14.8 $350.00 $148.0K 499 234 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $14.3 $14.2 $14.3 $350.00 $107.2K 499 30 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $148.0 $145.5 $145.5 $185.00 $72.7K 0 5 CEG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $140.9 $138.1 $139.63 $180.00 $69.8K 61 5

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Constellation Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Constellation Energy

Trading volume stands at 531,936, with CEG's price up by 0.4%, positioned at $311.4.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Constellation Energy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $395.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $359. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $390. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $375. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $393. * An analyst from Melius Research has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $462.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.