XPeng's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on XPeng XPEV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XPEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for XPeng.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $358,127, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $131,425.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $28.0 for XPeng during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of XPeng stands at 1874.5, with a total volume reaching 4,324.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in XPeng, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $28.0, throughout the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.65 $4.6 $4.6 $26.00 $102.1K 198 466 XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.95 $3.9 $3.91 $25.00 $83.1K 110 422 XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.0 $3.9 $3.9 $25.00 $81.5K 110 0 XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $0.25 $0.24 $0.25 $28.00 $48.5K 0 2.0K XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.55 $1.5 $1.53 $23.50 $30.6K 388 425

About XPeng

Founded in 2015, XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets EVs in China. Its products primarily target the growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in the midrange to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market. The company sold over 190,000 EVs in 2024, accounting for about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. It is also a leader in autonomous driving technology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding XPeng, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

XPeng's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 3,384,990, with XPEV's price down by -1.96%, positioned at $23.29.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On XPeng

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $26.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for XPeng, targeting a price of $26. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on XPeng, which currently sits at a price target of $29. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for XPeng, targeting a price of $25.

