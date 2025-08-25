Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Expedia Group

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Expedia Group EXPE, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in EXPE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Expedia Group. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 37% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $57,750, and 7 calls, totaling $276,404.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $190.0 to $200.0 for Expedia Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Expedia Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Expedia Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $190.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Expedia Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.25 $7.75 $8.25 $190.00 $57.7K 122 74 EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $41.35 $40.4 $41.27 $195.00 $41.2K 125 32 EXPE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $41.4 $39.95 $41.08 $195.00 $41.0K 125 22 EXPE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $42.45 $40.75 $41.08 $195.00 $41.0K 125 52 EXPE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $41.9 $40.35 $41.04 $195.00 $41.0K 125 74

About Expedia Group

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2024 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (10%), and advertising revenue (7%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Expedia Group's Current Market Status

With a volume of 202,963, the price of EXPE is down -0.26% at $214.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Expedia Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $230.4.

* An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $260. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $209. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Expedia Group, maintaining a target price of $265. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for Expedia Group, targeting a price of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on Expedia Group with a target price of $218.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.