Behind the Scenes of Caterpillar's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Caterpillar CAT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Caterpillar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $604,890, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $200,021.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $410.0 to $450.0 for Caterpillar over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale trades within a strike price range from $410.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $19.2 $19.2 $19.2 $450.00 $153.6K 104 20 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $30.95 $28.6 $31.0 $450.00 $102.3K 5 33 CAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $5.7 $4.25 $4.9 $420.00 $98.0K 1.0K 0 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $19.15 $18.4 $18.92 $450.00 $94.6K 104 150 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $5.95 $5.2 $5.7 $440.00 $57.0K 83 3

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries (40% sales/47% operating profit, or OP), resource industries (20% sales/19% OP), and energy & transportation (40% sales/34% OP). Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has global reach (46% US sales/54% ex-US). Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of 156 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Caterpillar, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Caterpillar

Trading volume stands at 108,558, with CAT's price up by 0.07%, positioned at $435.95.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 65 days.

Expert Opinions on Caterpillar

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $451.6.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $350. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $425. * In a positive move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $476. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $500. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Caterpillar, targeting a price of $507.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Caterpillar options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.