Spotlight on MongoDB: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MongoDB MDB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MDB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for MongoDB.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $970,075, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $53,394.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $255.0 for MongoDB, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MongoDB's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MongoDB's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $170.0 to $255.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.55 $11.85 $12.0 $200.00 $602.7K 2.0K 500 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.15 $4.1 $4.1 $170.00 $132.8K 1.3K 326 MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.55 $3.95 $4.1 $170.00 $71.8K 1.3K 502 MDB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/05/25 $21.2 $11.3 $16.25 $215.00 $40.6K 120 0 MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $19.0 $17.4 $17.4 $220.00 $38.2K 733 0

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MongoDB, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 136,895, the price of MDB is down -1.24% at $216.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Expert Opinions on MongoDB

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $308.75.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Guggenheim lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $260. * An analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $280. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $290. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on MongoDB with a target price of $405.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MongoDB options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.