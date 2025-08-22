Expedia Group's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Expedia Group. Our analysis of options history for Expedia Group EXPE revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $208,355, and 7 were calls, valued at $458,565.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $270.0 for Expedia Group, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Expedia Group stands at 303.62, with a total volume reaching 423.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Expedia Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $110.0 to $270.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Expedia Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $16.95 $15.2 $16.1 $200.00 $161.0K 23 102 EXPE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.45 $15.0 $15.12 $210.00 $151.2K 97 104 EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $25.1 $23.8 $25.1 $190.00 $122.9K 388 6 EXPE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $106.95 $104.25 $104.93 $110.00 $52.4K 0 5 EXPE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.7 $17.6 $17.6 $220.00 $35.2K 399 32

About Expedia Group

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2024 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (10%), and advertising revenue (7%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Expedia Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Expedia Group

Currently trading with a volume of 1,596,511, the EXPE's price is up by 5.05%, now at $215.72.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

Expert Opinions on Expedia Group

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $222.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $211. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $220. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Expedia Group, maintaining a target price of $265. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Neutral rating for Expedia Group, targeting a price of $218.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Expedia Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.