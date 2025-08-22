Decoding KE Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on KE Holdings. Our analysis of options history for KE Holdings BEKE revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $377,016, and 4 were calls, valued at $150,672.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $19.5 to $27.0 for KE Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for KE Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across KE Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $19.5 to $27.0, over the past month.

KE Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BEKE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.75 $8.65 $8.7 $27.00 $173.9K 150 0 BEKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.56 $2.51 $2.56 $19.85 $143.4K 7.4K 560 BEKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.55 $0.53 $0.55 $20.00 $55.1K 1.5K 2.0K BEKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.88 $1.75 $1.75 $21.00 $44.0K 337 253 BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $1.53 $1.49 $1.49 $19.50 $29.8K 0 400

About KE Holdings

KE Holdings, or Beike, is a large residential real estate sales and rental brokerage company in China. Founded in 2001, the company operates through self-owned Lianjia stores in Beijing and Shanghai and connected third-party agencies, including franchise brand Deyou in other cities, with commissions charged on existing-home and new-home transactions. Leveraging an online-offline hybrid model, Beike also attract clients through its namesake online marketplace. The company tapped into home renovation services by acquiring Shengdu Home Decoration in 2022. As of the end of 2024, Beike's co-founders collectively control the company, while Tencent and its affiliates share 8% of voting power.

KE Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,959,846, the price of BEKE is up 0.38% at $18.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for KE Holdings

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $23.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on KE Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $25. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on KE Holdings, maintaining a target price of $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest KE Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.