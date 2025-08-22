A Closer Look at Ross Stores's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ross Stores.

Looking at options history for Ross Stores ROST we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $120,795 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $227,135.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $138.0 to $146.0 for Ross Stores over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Ross Stores stands at 308.86, with a total volume reaching 2,609.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Ross Stores, situated within the strike price corridor from $138.0 to $146.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Ross Stores Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.3 $6.5 $6.5 $145.00 $97.5K 482 3 ROST CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $11.4 $9.6 $9.8 $139.00 $60.7K 90 62 ROST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/22/25 $5.2 $2.8 $4.0 $145.00 $40.0K 463 213 ROST PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $1.25 $1.1 $1.2 $144.00 $35.5K 81 543 ROST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $1.6 $1.15 $1.34 $138.00 $33.5K 849 501

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores operates as an off-price apparel and accessories retailer with the majority of its sales derived from its Ross Dress for Less banner. The company opportunistically procures excess brand-name merchandise made available via manufacturing overruns and retail liquidation sales at a 20%-60% discount to full prices. As such, its stores are often filled with a vast array of stock-keeping units, each with minimal product depth that creates a treasure hunt shopping experience. The firm's more than 1,800 Ross Dress for Less stores are primarily located in densely populated suburban communities and typically serve middle-income consumers. Ross also operates around 350 DD's Discounts chains targeting lower-income shoppers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Ross Stores, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Ross Stores Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 6,284,101, with ROST's price up by 1.34%, positioned at $147.57.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Ross Stores

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $163.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Ross Stores, targeting a price of $164. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Ross Stores, targeting a price of $165. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Ross Stores with a target price of $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Ross Stores with a target price of $160. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Ross Stores, maintaining a target price of $170.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ross Stores options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.