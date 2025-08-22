10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $27.00 $34.4K 5.1K 1.3K GLXY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $27.00 $31.0K 305 1.0K COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $305.00 $27.1K 5.4K 706 C PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $89.00 $51.7K 1.0K 488 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $115.00 $42.3K 22.5K 234 SEZL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $140.00 $70.7K 331 203 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $55.00 $137.3K 2.0K 165 PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $67.50 $50.5K 1.4K 129 BULL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.50 $26.5K 3.3K 112 BX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $135.00 $106.1K 68 30

• Regarding RF RF, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 1385 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 5123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1391 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLXY GLXY, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 5464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 488 contract(s) at a $89.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 1049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 147 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $1695.0 per contract. There were 22561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SEZL SEZL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 147 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.7K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST UPST, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 813 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.3K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 2037 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 1436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BULL BULL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 147 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 3381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX BX, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.1K, with a price of $3538.0 per contract. There were 68 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

