Smart Money Is Betting Big In CVX Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Chevron. Our analysis of options history for Chevron CVX revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $88,570, and 9 were calls, valued at $306,980.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $170.0 for Chevron over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Chevron's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Chevron's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $170.0, over the past month.

Chevron Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.8 $5.7 $5.7 $170.00 $57.0K 2.4K 280 CVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.65 $5.5 $5.5 $155.00 $41.2K 24.4K 562 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $25.85 $25.55 $25.64 $140.00 $38.4K 147 15 CVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.11 $1.1 $1.1 $152.50 $30.7K 328 959 CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.47 $0.43 $0.47 $140.00 $30.7K 1.5K 716

About Chevron

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.0 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 stood at 9.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 5.1 billion barrels of liquids and 28.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Current Position of Chevron

Trading volume stands at 3,924,356, with CVX's price up by 1.87%, positioned at $158.46.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 70 days.

Expert Opinions on Chevron

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $177.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Melius Research lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Chevron with a target price of $168. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Chevron, targeting a price of $186. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Chevron, targeting a price of $197. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Chevron, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.