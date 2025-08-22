Behind the Scenes of Honeywell Intl's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Honeywell Intl. Our analysis of options history for Honeywell Intl HON revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 28% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $438,290, and 12 were calls, valued at $1,082,591.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $240.0 for Honeywell Intl over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Honeywell Intl's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Honeywell Intl's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Honeywell Intl Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HON PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $8.5 $7.9 $8.2 $230.00 $410.0K 1.4K 509 HON CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.1 $2.95 $3.1 $230.00 $325.5K 4.2K 1.6K HON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $27.4 $27.1 $27.35 $200.00 $229.7K 682 0 HON CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.1 $2.95 $3.1 $230.00 $139.5K 4.2K 2.0K HON CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.3 $8.2 $8.2 $230.00 $81.9K 3.1K 228

About Honeywell Intl

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving around 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Honeywell Intl, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Honeywell Intl

With a trading volume of 1,424,827, the price of HON is up by 2.33%, reaching $222.48.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Honeywell Intl

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $242.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Honeywell Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $253. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Honeywell Intl, maintaining a target price of $245. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Honeywell Intl with a target price of $230.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.