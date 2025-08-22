Spotlight on Lemonade: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lemonade.

Looking at options history for Lemonade LMND we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $89,500 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $487,893.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $85.0 for Lemonade during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lemonade options trades today is 769.8 with a total volume of 627.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lemonade's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Lemonade Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMND CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $16.0 $15.6 $15.7 $44.00 $157.0K 243 100 LMND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.8 $4.5 $4.5 $57.00 $90.0K 6 2 LMND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.3 $10.0 $10.2 $50.00 $55.9K 3.2K 10 LMND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.2 $10.0 $10.2 $60.00 $50.9K 414 90 LMND CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $34.0 $33.5 $34.0 $25.00 $47.6K 1.1K 14

About Lemonade

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes. The company is using technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and social impact to deliver delightful and affordable insurances. Geographically, it operates in California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Oregon and others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lemonade, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Lemonade Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,281,691, the price of LMND is up 3.77% at $58.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lemonade

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $48.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Underperform rating on Lemonade with a target price of $42. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $55.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.