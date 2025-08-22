Target Unusual Options Activity For August 22

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $459,421 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,124,687.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $150.0 for Target, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Target stands at 2292.88, with a total volume reaching 42,700.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Target, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $0.29 $0.28 $0.28 $100.00 $147.6K 11.5K 6.2K TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $0.31 $0.22 $0.25 $100.00 $117.3K 11.5K 10.9K TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $0.3 $0.22 $0.33 $97.00 $102.9K 2.8K 4.1K TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $49.55 $48.55 $48.82 $150.00 $97.6K 0 33 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.6 $6.15 $6.6 $130.00 $94.3K 2.1K 27

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to appeal to a more affluent consumer base.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Target, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Target

With a volume of 5,141,960, the price of TGT is up 3.5% at $100.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Target

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $110.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

