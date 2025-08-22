Applied Mat's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Applied Mat.

Looking at options history for Applied Mat AMAT we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $209,005 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,341,109.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $200.0 for Applied Mat, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Mat options trades today is 1159.11 with a total volume of 8,070.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Mat's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $14.5 $13.65 $13.9 $160.00 $208.5K 516 3 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $37.95 $37.95 $37.95 $170.00 $187.9K 105 100 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $71.5 $70.15 $71.0 $100.00 $163.2K 272 10 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $39.95 $39.8 $39.95 $135.00 $119.8K 200 30 AMAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/22/25 $1.72 $1.16 $1.31 $162.50 $100.8K 5.8K 2.4K

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Mat, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Applied Mat

With a volume of 2,248,555, the price of AMAT is up 0.38% at $160.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Applied Mat

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $198.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $209. * An analyst from Wolfe Research persists with their Outperform rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $200. * An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $180. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $205.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

