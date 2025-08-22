Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on RIOT Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Riot Platforms RIOT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RIOT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Riot Platforms. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $103,585, and 12 are calls, amounting to $624,706.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for Riot Platforms over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Riot Platforms's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Riot Platforms's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Riot Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $0.83 $0.82 $0.83 $12.50 $146.4K 5.0K 2.8K RIOT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $1.95 $1.57 $1.77 $17.00 $88.5K 1.6K 500 RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $0.43 $0.4 $0.41 $14.00 $63.2K 750 1.7K RIOT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $6.0 $5.9 $5.95 $10.00 $59.8K 6.9K 105 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $0.83 $0.58 $0.66 $30.00 $48.7K 6.1K 1.6K

About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining and Engineering. The Bitcoin Mining segment generates revenue from the Bitcoin the Company earns through its Bitcoin Mining activities. The Engineering segment generates revenue through customer contracts for custom engineered electrical products. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Riot Platforms, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Riot Platforms

Trading volume stands at 10,340,105, with RIOT's price up by 6.56%, positioned at $13.07.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 68 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Riot Platforms

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $17.58.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $15. * An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $13. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on Riot Platforms, maintaining a target price of $24.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Riot Platforms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.