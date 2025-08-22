CrowdStrike Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CrowdStrike Holdings. Our analysis of options history for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 29% of traders were bullish, while 17% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $194,331, and 13 were calls, valued at $690,320.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $300.0 and $600.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $300.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $38.2 $35.9 $37.4 $600.00 $149.6K 666 40 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $110.9 $109.25 $110.9 $330.00 $110.9K 65 0 CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $90.8 $84.0 $87.4 $500.00 $87.4K 30 10 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $2.98 $2.77 $2.77 $475.00 $55.4K 357 200 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $10.55 $10.15 $10.4 $437.50 $52.0K 74 1

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CrowdStrike Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of CrowdStrike Holdings

With a volume of 126,089, the price of CRWD is up 0.4% at $415.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $477.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $425. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $530.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.