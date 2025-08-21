This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cloudflare

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cloudflare NET.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Cloudflare.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $771,515, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $211,862.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $160.0 to $210.0 for Cloudflare during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cloudflare's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cloudflare's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $19.2 $18.6 $18.6 $160.00 $148.8K 70 80 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $7.0 $6.35 $7.0 $197.50 $119.0K 267 0 NET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.45 $10.3 $10.3 $160.00 $75.1K 202 73 NET PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $14.7 $14.5 $14.5 $195.00 $69.6K 129 2 NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $8.25 $8.2 $8.25 $210.00 $63.5K 424 106

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cloudflare, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Cloudflare

Currently trading with a volume of 1,146,456, the NET's price is down by -0.06%, now at $193.09.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Cloudflare

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $177.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $111. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Neutral rating for Cloudflare, targeting a price of $175. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Perform rating on Cloudflare with a target price of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Cloudflare, targeting a price of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Neutral rating for Cloudflare, targeting a price of $199.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.