SharkNinja Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on SharkNinja. Our analysis of options history for SharkNinja SN revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $182,360, and 17 were calls, valued at $979,372.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $120.0 for SharkNinja over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SharkNinja's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SharkNinja's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SharkNinja Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $12.8 $12.5 $12.6 $115.00 $126.0K 1 100 SN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $18.6 $17.6 $17.6 $105.00 $88.0K 4.9K 573 SN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $18.3 $17.7 $17.7 $105.00 $83.1K 4.9K 624 SN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $17.5 $17.2 $17.31 $105.00 $83.0K 4.9K 1.0K SN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $17.5 $17.5 $17.5 $105.00 $73.5K 4.9K 838

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja Inc is a product design and technology company that creates 5-star-rated lifestyle solutions through inventive products for consumers around the world. Its product categories include Cleaning, Cooking, Food Preparation, Home Environment and Beauty products. It sells vacuum cleaners, cooking pots, fryers, hair dryers, etc. The SharkNinja Group is expected to carry on the design, production, marketing, and distribution of the Shark and Ninja brands of small household appliances in North America, Europe and other selected international markets (excluding the Asia Pacific Region and Greater China). Currently, the majority of the revenue is derived from the U.S. market.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SharkNinja, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of SharkNinja

With a trading volume of 2,702,228, the price of SN is down by -3.89%, reaching $114.94.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now.

Expert Opinions on SharkNinja

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $139.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

