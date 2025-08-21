Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Shake Shack

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Shake Shack SHAK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHAK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Shake Shack.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 87%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $207,900, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $33,646.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $105.0 for Shake Shack, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shake Shack's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shake Shack's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Shake Shack 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHAK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.09 $105.00 $33.6K 51 66 SHAK PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $11.0 $10.9 $11.0 $90.00 $29.7K 4.4K 217 SHAK PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $11.0 $10.9 $11.0 $90.00 $29.7K 4.4K 190 SHAK PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $11.0 $10.9 $11.0 $90.00 $29.7K 4.4K 163 SHAK PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $11.0 $10.9 $11.0 $90.00 $29.7K 4.4K 82

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stand. It serves a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more. The company's burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order, and served on a non-genetically modified organism (GMO) potato bun. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The company serves draft Root Beer, seasonal freshly-squeezed lemonade, organic fresh brewed iced tea, cold brew coffee, organic apple juice, and Shack20 bottled water.

In light of the recent options history for Shake Shack, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Shake Shack Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 504,205, with SHAK's price down by -0.73%, positioned at $101.89.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Shake Shack

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $139.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Shake Shack, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Shake Shack with a target price of $126. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Raymond James lowers its rating to Strong Buy with a new price target of $160. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Shake Shack, maintaining a target price of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on Shake Shack with a target price of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Shake Shack, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.