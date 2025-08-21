10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $305.00 $83.5K 924 1.8K TIGR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.00 $35.0K 7.0K 1.7K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $49.00 $71.4K 13.7K 1.5K HOOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $106.00 $42.6K 1.4K 1.4K C PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $88.00 $57.3K 44 832 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $82.50 $44.9K 12.0K 700 BLSH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $66.00 $34.0K 0 221 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $70.00 $28.3K 349 173 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $72.50 $54.7K 342 154 APO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $165.00 $565.5K 161 151

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.5K, with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 924 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1843 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TIGR TIGR, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 148 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 761 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 7029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1774 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC BAC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 768 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.4K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 13766 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $106.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $427.0 per contract. There were 1470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 448 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.3K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 832 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC WFC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 642 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.9K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 12025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLSH BLSH, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST UPST, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 848 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.7K, with a price of $1440.0 per contract. There were 342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APO APO, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 512 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $565.5K, with a price of $3770.0 per contract. There were 161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.