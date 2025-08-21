10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEVA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $17.00 $47.0K 4.5K 10.7K UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $300.00 $36.5K 16.7K 1.9K AVDL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $44.5K 4.7K 1.5K NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $61.00 $29.9K 215 365 AGIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $35.00 $52.6K 5.0K 221 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $680.00 $45.2K 1.0K 217 SMMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $40.00 $26.2K 389 215 MDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $92.50 $33.8K 2.2K 150 ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $480.00 $51.6K 894 127 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $85.00 $47.0K 289 103

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TEVA TEVA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 120 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 4533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $1462.0 per contract. There were 16705 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1938 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVDL AVDL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 148 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 198 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 4724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVO NVO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 294 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AGIO AGIO, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 148 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 5058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY LLY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $4522.0 per contract. There were 1008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMMT SMMT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 120 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MDT MDT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 2250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ISRG ISRG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 22, 2025. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $1260.0 per contract. There were 894 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEM TEM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 92 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

