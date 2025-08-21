What the Options Market Tells Us About Novavax

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Novavax NVAX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVAX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Novavax.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $716,217, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $183,569.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $8.0 to $12.5 for Novavax during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Novavax options trades today is 6075.0 with a total volume of 9,211.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Novavax's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $12.5 over the last 30 days.

Novavax Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVAX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.95 $4.85 $4.95 $12.50 $179.1K 8.2K 613 NVAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.95 $4.85 $4.95 $12.50 $162.3K 8.2K 1.1K NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $0.38 $0.35 $0.35 $8.00 $105.1K 12.1K 518 NVAX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.17 $1.12 $1.17 $9.00 $52.9K 2.0K 526 NVAX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.4 $2.24 $2.4 $10.00 $48.0K 600 200

About Novavax

Novavax Inc is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases. It works together with its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary to produce vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats. The company believes its vaccine technology has the potential to be applied broadly to a wide variety of human infectious diseases. The company manages its business as one operating segment, the development and commercialization of vaccines. The company generates maximum revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Novavax, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Novavax's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 11,850,475, the price of NVAX is down by -7.21%, reaching $8.11.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Novavax

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $7.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $7.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.