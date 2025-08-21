Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Celsius Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Celsius Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Celsius Holdings CELH revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 23% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $345,406, and 6 were calls, valued at $370,658.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.5 and $75.0 for Celsius Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Celsius Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Celsius Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $22.5 to $75.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.4 $5.35 $5.35 $75.00 $153.5K 53 292 CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $60.00 $65.2K 1.5K 408 CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.65 $3.15 $3.45 $60.00 $55.5K 1.5K 0 CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $2.85 $2.79 $2.79 $60.00 $52.4K 2.1K 192 CELH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $9.25 $8.75 $9.25 $70.00 $50.8K 55 0

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 95% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages, Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), Celsius On-the-Go powder packets, and the recently acquired portfolio of Alani Nu energy drinks and snacks. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it largely utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

In light of the recent options history for Celsius Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Celsius Holdings's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,957,354, the CELH's price is down by -0.94%, now at $61.37.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Celsius Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $52.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $64. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $50. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $52. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $54. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Underperform rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $40.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.