Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in JD.com

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on JD.com. Our analysis of options history for JD.com JD revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $88,432, and 7 were calls, valued at $383,959.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $29.5 and $40.0 for JD.com, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $29.5 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $31.00 $90.0K 847 301 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.5 $3.4 $3.41 $40.00 $85.0K 3.1K 264 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.57 $2.51 $2.55 $35.00 $50.9K 1.6K 200 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $0.5 $0.49 $0.49 $31.50 $49.0K 1.0K 1.1K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.07 $1.86 $1.86 $31.00 $37.2K 1.5K 400

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with JD.com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

JD.com's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,396,040, the price of JD is down -0.55% at $31.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On JD.com

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $42.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $42.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JD.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.