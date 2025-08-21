A Closer Look at Tempus AI's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Tempus AI TEM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Tempus AI.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $256,800, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $222,442.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $135.0 for Tempus AI during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tempus AI options trades today is 2138.0 with a total volume of 920.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tempus AI's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Tempus AI Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $70.6 $67.6 $68.85 $135.00 $68.8K 122 10 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $28.5 $27.9 $27.9 $50.00 $55.8K 5.4K 0 TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.3 $8.1 $8.3 $90.00 $49.8K 6.8K 0 TEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $3.8 $3.5 $3.8 $74.00 $41.8K 75 141 TEM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $20.9 $20.1 $20.45 $70.00 $40.9K 132 21

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Tempus AI, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Tempus AI's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,839,315, the TEM's price is up by 1.62%, now at $74.47.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On Tempus AI

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $76.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Tempus AI with a target price of $85. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Tempus AI, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Tempus AI, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.