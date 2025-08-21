Microsoft Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 65% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $450,758 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,207,271.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $425.0 to $600.0 for Microsoft over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale activity within a strike price range from $425.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $71.15 $68.65 $71.05 $500.00 $710.5K 3.5K 0 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/12/25 $17.25 $17.1 $17.1 $495.00 $136.8K 347 80 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $12.9 $12.85 $12.96 $500.00 $103.3K 3.5K 125 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $34.85 $34.75 $34.81 $500.00 $83.4K 1.3K 40 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $17.25 $17.05 $17.25 $530.00 $69.0K 2.7K 56

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Microsoft, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Microsoft

With a volume of 1,161,722, the price of MSFT is down -0.35% at $503.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Microsoft

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $623.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $600. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Microsoft, maintaining a target price of $625. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $650. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $600. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $640.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Microsoft options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.