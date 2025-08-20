Oracle Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Oracle ORCL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ORCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 153 uncommon options trades for Oracle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 63 are puts, for a total amount of $6,313,983, and 90 are calls, for a total amount of $6,423,013.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $380.0 for Oracle over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $38.0 $37.85 $38.0 $270.00 $380.0K 778 101 ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $37.9 $37.75 $37.9 $270.00 $375.2K 778 201 ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.15 $6.05 $6.05 $180.00 $272.2K 1.2K 453 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $28.1 $27.9 $28.1 $240.00 $213.5K 90 17 ORCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $18.0 $17.45 $17.68 $170.00 $176.8K 25 100

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Current Position of Oracle

Trading volume stands at 8,923,325, with ORCL's price up by 0.23%, positioned at $235.16.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 19 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Oracle

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $307.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

