Meta Platforms Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Meta Platforms META, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in META usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 251 extraordinary options activities for Meta Platforms. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 32% bearish. Among these notable options, 113 are puts, totaling $7,512,519, and 138 are calls, amounting to $12,719,926.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $900.0 for Meta Platforms over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Meta Platforms's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Meta Platforms's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $900.0, over the past month.

Meta Platforms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $29.1 $28.8 $29.0 $760.00 $522.0K 1.6K 333 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $739.05 $738.6 $738.82 $5.00 $443.2K 5.6K 311 META PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $123.55 $122.9 $122.9 $790.00 $307.2K 126 77 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $24.4 $24.2 $24.4 $737.50 $234.2K 10 185 META PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $14.75 $14.6 $14.6 $750.00 $146.0K 1.0K 1.7K

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Meta Platforms, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms

With a volume of 9,938,568, the price of META is down -0.43% at $748.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Meta Platforms

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $880.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Meta Platforms options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.