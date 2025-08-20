Archer Aviation's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Archer Aviation. Our analysis of options history for Archer Aviation ACHR revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 73% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $376,769, and 9 were calls, valued at $1,333,454.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $25.0 for Archer Aviation over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Archer Aviation stands at 6411.62, with a total volume reaching 15,563.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Archer Aviation, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Archer Aviation Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.09 $2.0 $2.0 $7.00 $954.6K 119 4.7K ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.77 $2.75 $2.75 $12.00 $125.1K 9.6K 79 ACHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.27 $0.26 $0.27 $8.00 $95.7K 2.8K 18 ACHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $2.24 $2.18 $2.19 $11.00 $86.1K 317 403 ACHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $2.14 $2.1 $2.13 $11.00 $84.3K 1.9K 437

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility. The company is engaged in designing and developing a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing eVTOL aircraft for use in UAM networks. It is creating an electric airline that moves people throughout cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Archer Aviation, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Archer Aviation Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 20,179,621, with ACHR's price down by -1.83%, positioned at $9.12.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 78 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Archer Aviation

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $13.67.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $18. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $13. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Archer Aviation, targeting a price of $10.

