BP Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on BP BP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for BP.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 73% bullish and 26%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $674,324, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $873,242.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $33.0 to $40.0 for BP over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for BP's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across BP's significant trades, within a strike price range of $33.0 to $40.0, over the past month.

BP 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.65 $1.58 $1.64 $33.00 $615.0K 3.6K 3.7K BP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.63 $0.62 $0.63 $35.00 $283.5K 19.9K 5.7K BP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.29 $0.26 $0.29 $36.00 $141.1K 9.7K 5.1K BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.71 $0.68 $0.71 $37.00 $106.6K 20.5K 28 BP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $2.05 $1.99 $2.05 $37.00 $68.4K 670 335

About BP

BP is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2024, it produced 1.2 million barrels of liquids and 6.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2024, reserves stood at 6.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 59% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with a capacity of 1.6 million barrels of oil per day.

BP's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,963,035, the price of BP is up by 0.53%, reaching $34.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About BP

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $48.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Melius Research downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $66. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Scotiabank upgrades its rating to Sector Outperform with a revised price target of $42. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on BP, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest BP options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.