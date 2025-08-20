10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $310.00 $25.1K 1.4K 6.5K KKR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/22/25 $143.00 $61.3K 28 1.2K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $24.50 $28.0K 625 615 HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $110.00 $44.5K 1.6K 488 PGR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $260.00 $29.2K 1.5K 177 CINF PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $195.00 $419.0K 0 100 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $360.00 $40.3K 242 58 SNEX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $26.5K 3 50 FCNCA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $1950.00 $536.0K 44 40 PNC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $175.00 $70.2K 4.5K 20

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 22, 2025. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 1466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KKR KKR, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 997 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.3K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI SOFI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on September 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $24.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 625 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 615 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 1603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PGR PGR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 1531 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CINF CINF, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $419.0K, with a price of $4190.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V V, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $922.0 per contract. There were 242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNEX SNEX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 149 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FCNCA FCNCA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 121 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $1950.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $536.0K, with a price of $13400.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PNC PNC, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 513 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.2K, with a price of $3510.0 per contract. There were 4546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.