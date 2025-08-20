10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $320.00 $29.5K 3.6K 47.1K GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $10.00 $34.0K 18.1K 21.1K DKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $35.00 $600.0K 2.4K 6.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $235.00 $51.2K 26.3K 2.5K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $132.00 $41.7K 6 1.4K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $15.00 $34.4K 30.8K 1.1K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $80.00 $38.4K 12.9K 396 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $120.00 $63.5K 2.7K 121 SERV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $11.00 $37.8K 41 106 W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $79.00 $39.0K 295 95

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 3619 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 849 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 18184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG DKNG, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 149 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 6000 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $600.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 2479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6432 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.2K, with a price of $256.0 per contract. There were 26380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 258 contract(s) at a $132.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 212 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 292 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 30891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 124 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 12969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 149 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.5K, with a price of $1270.0 per contract. There were 2710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SERV SERV, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 212 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W W, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 196 contract(s) at a $79.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.