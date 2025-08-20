10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $175.00 $44.5K 27.5K 170.6K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $155.00 $34.5K 1.4K 118.5K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/22/25 $165.00 $41.1K 2.8K 37.8K CRWV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $75.00 $126.4K 2.1K 7.1K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $140.00 $33.0K 12.6K 2.8K XRX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $100.4K 9.8K 2.5K MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $320.00 $29.9K 2.0K 1.9K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $340.00 $330.5K 6.7K 1.9K PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $195.00 $44.6K 6.1K 878 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $500.00 $40.9K 6.3K 744

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 27567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 1497 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 2815 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37827 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV CRWV, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 514 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.4K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 2117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 12658 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XRX XRX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 149 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2504 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.4K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 9803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2506 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $599.0 per contract. There were 2051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1953 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1333 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $330.5K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 6718 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1923 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW PANW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 6123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 878 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP APP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 6355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

