Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Estee Lauder Cos

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Estee Lauder Cos. Our analysis of options history for Estee Lauder Cos EL revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $444,048, and 13 were calls, valued at $922,521.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $130.0 for Estee Lauder Cos during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Estee Lauder Cos's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Estee Lauder Cos's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

Estee Lauder Cos Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $5.3 $4.6 $5.3 $87.00 $212.0K 3 401 EL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $5.55 $5.0 $5.05 $65.00 $151.5K 65 91 EL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $21.05 $19.9 $20.56 $65.00 $102.8K 3.6K 0 EL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/26/25 $5.95 $5.0 $5.0 $87.00 $100.0K 3 200 EL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.05 $2.46 $2.9 $130.00 $87.0K 403 0

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estée Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estée Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

In light of the recent options history for Estee Lauder Cos, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Estee Lauder Cos

With a volume of 7,654,732, the price of EL is down -4.09% at $86.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Estee Lauder Cos

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $96.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Estee Lauder Cos, which currently sits at a price target of $99. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Estee Lauder Cos, which currently sits at a price target of $99. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Estee Lauder Cos, maintaining a target price of $98. * An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $101. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Hold rating for Estee Lauder Cos, targeting a price of $85.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Estee Lauder Cos with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.