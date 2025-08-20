Decoding Super Micro Computer's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Super Micro Computer SMCI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 45 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,534,075, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,034,872.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $32.0 to $65.0 for Super Micro Computer over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Super Micro Computer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Super Micro Computer's whale trades within a strike price range from $32.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.85 $40.00 $242.5K 2.0K 831 SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.95 $4.85 $4.86 $40.00 $146.4K 2.0K 825 SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/22/25 $0.74 $0.72 $0.72 $42.00 $102.2K 262 2.3K SMCI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $5.75 $5.6 $5.68 $47.00 $102.2K 719 3 SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $5.65 $5.25 $5.53 $47.00 $99.5K 2.1K 6

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Super Micro Computer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Super Micro Computer's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 13,771,316, with SMCI's price up by 0.21%, positioned at $43.33.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 76 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Super Micro Computer

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $39.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

