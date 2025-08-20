Decoding Generac Hldgs's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Generac Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Generac Hldgs GNRC we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,473,741 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $750,500.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $190.0 for Generac Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Generac Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Generac Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Generac Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GNRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $48.5 $48.5 $48.5 $150.00 $388.0K 444 0 GNRC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $48.2 $47.8 $48.2 $150.00 $313.3K 444 145 GNRC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $8.0 $6.9 $7.8 $190.00 $219.9K 1.8K 1.7K GNRC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $8.0 $7.2 $7.8 $190.00 $156.8K 1.8K 507 GNRC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.7 $7.1 $7.4 $190.00 $140.6K 1.8K 348

About Generac Hldgs

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Generac Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Generac Hldgs's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 229,210, the price of GNRC is down by 0.0%, reaching $199.08.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Generac Hldgs

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $174.8.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Generac Hldgs with a target price of $144. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Generac Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $180. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Generac Hldgs with a target price of $210. * An analyst from Roth Capital has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Generac Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $140. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Generac Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

